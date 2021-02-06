The Daily Dash: Turning truck stops into vaccination centers

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, a Tennessee lawmaker is looking into the possibility of making COVID-19 vaccines available at a major truck stop operator. Plus, trucking regulations could be changing under the Biden administration, and trucking employment fell in January but questions remain as to why.

Should truck stops become vaccination clinics?

A Tennessee lawmaker said he would look into the potential for making vaccines available at a major truck stop operator after hearing about concerns faced by small-business truckers.

John Gallagher has more on the plan: Tennessee lawmaker to pursue vaccines at truck stops

Lots of questions in need of answers

How will the Biden administration approach trucking regulations? Will hours-of-service or fuel economy rules change? How about autonomous truck adoption?

Loren A. Smith Jr. tackles these questions and more: 8 burning questions about trucking regulations

Trucking employment falls in January, but why?

After months of increases, the number of people working in the trucking sector fell in January, and revisions to previous months paint a different picture of the industry’s employment. But is that the whole story?

John Kingston has details: Did employment of truckers drop just because they can’t be found?

Last mile of safety

Road safety is a priority for President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg’s Department of Transportation, and it starts with local roads that are seeing an increase in last-mile delivery vehicles.

John Gallagher has details on how safety can be improved: Biden’s plan to energize last-mile road safety

Did you miss this?

Pete Buttigieg has taken over as U.S. Department of Transportation secretary, and now FreightWaves’ staff is filling his to-do list.

Read the staff’s suggestions: Hey, Secretary Pete, got a minute?

