Trucking Industry Crime Surge: 50 High-Stakes Incidents

The trucking industry is under siege from a relentless wave of criminal activity that threatens its stability and safety. In 2024, cargo theft incidents surged to 3,625 across North America, a 27% year-over-year increase, with losses exceeding $455 million and an average loss per theft of $202,364. The economic toll of cargo theft alone is estimated at $15–$35 billion annually, disrupting supply chains and inflating costs for businesses and consumers. Beyond financial losses, violent crimes—armed hijackings, assaults on drivers, and deadly smuggling operations—are escalating, endangering lives and exposing critical vulnerabilities in security protocols.

50 High-Value and Violent Criminal Incidents in the Trucking Industry Over the Past Year

Cargo Theft Incidents