Trucking Industry Crime Surge: 50 High-Stakes Incidents

The trucking industry is under siege from a relentless wave of criminal activity that threatens its stability and safety. In 2024, cargo theft incidents surged to 3,625 across North America, a 27% year-over-year increase, with losses exceeding $455 million and an average loss per theft of $202,364. The economic toll of cargo theft alone is estimated at $15–$35 billion annually, disrupting supply chains and inflating costs for businesses and consumers. Beyond financial losses, violent crimes—armed hijackings, assaults on drivers, and deadly smuggling operations—are escalating, endangering lives and exposing critical vulnerabilities in security protocols.
50 High-Value and Violent Criminal Incidents in the Trucking Industry Over the Past Year
Cargo Theft Incidents
- Nintendo Switch 2 Theft (Suspected Inside Job)
- Location: Bennett, CO, USA
- Date: June 8, 2025
- Value: $1.4 million
- Details: Thieves stole 2,810 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles from a trailer at a Love’s Travel Stop en route from Nintendo’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, to a GameStop distribution center in Grapevine, Texas. The heist, requiring specialized equipment like a pallet jack, suggests meticulous planning.
- Context: Electronics, comprising 24% of 2024 U.S. cargo thefts, are prime targets due to their resale value. Colorado’s growing logistics activity and lack of truck stop monitoring enabled this felony theft, likely an inside job exploiting shipment data.
- Glendale Organized Crime Cargo Thefts
- Location: Glendale, CA, USA
- Date: 2024–2025
- Value: Over $200 million
- Details: Organized crime groups in Glendale orchestrated a series of thefts targeting high-value shipments like electronics and copper from distribution centers, using double brokering and identity fraud. Stolen goods were smuggled to black markets, often across state lines.
- Context: Glendale’s proximity to Los Angeles, a logistics hub, attracts crime, with strategic theft up 430% in 2024. California’s 45% share of U.S. thefts underscores the region’s vulnerability, exacerbated by port access and digital fraud.
- Strategic Cargo Theft (Identity Fraud)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA, USA
- Date: Q1 2024
- Value: $250,000
- Details: Criminals impersonated a carrier using forged motor carrier numbers to steal consumer electronics, diverting them to a warehouse.
- Context: Los Angeles is a hotspot due to its port access, with digital load boards vulnerable to fraud, reflecting organized crime’s sophistication.
- Relay-Style Hijacking
- Location: Dallas, TX, USA
- Date: Q3 2024
- Value: $180,000
- Details: A theft ring used hacked GPS data to steal a copper load at a rest stop, transferring it to another truck in under 30 minutes.
- Context: Dallas’s 78% theft spike highlights copper’s value and organized crime’s precision.
- Fictitious Pickup (Document Forgery)
- Location: Chicago, IL, USA
- Date: Q4 2023
- Value: $150,000
- Details: Thieves used a forged bill of lading to steal food and beverages, selling them on the black market.
- Context: Chicago’s logistics network is prone to forgery, with automated systems missing discrepancies.
- Cyber-Enabled Theft
- Location: Las Vegas, NV, USA
- Date: Q2 2024
- Value: $300,000
- Details: Hackers redirected a cryptocurrency mining hardware load via a compromised load board.
- Context: Cyber theft, often overseas, exploits digital platforms, with Nevada’s tech sector a target.
- Insider-Facilitated Theft
- Location: Phoenix, AZ, USA
- Date: Q1 2024
- Value: $200,000
- Details: A warehouse employee leaked pharmaceutical load schedules, enabling a theft during a rest stop.
- Context: Insider threats are rising, amplified by Arizona’s border proximity.
- Massive TV and Energy Drink Theft
- Location: Tucson, AZ, USA
- Date: May 2025
- Value: $3.1 million
- Details: Four men stole $100,000 in energy drinks and $3 million in TVs, likely for international smuggling.
- Context: Arizona’s border facilitates smuggling, with electronics and consumables prime targets.
- Rail Pilferage
- Location: Phoenix, AZ, USA
- Date: June 2024
- Value: $500,000
- Details: Criminals pilfered electronics from a rail shipment, with partial recovery.
- Context: Rail theft, up 40% in 2024, exposes intermodal vulnerabilities.
- High-End Audio Theft
- Location: San Bernardino, CA, USA
- Date: Q3 2024
- Value: $400,000
- Details: A theft ring used stolen identities to steal audio systems from a warehouse.
- Context: San Bernardino’s 47% theft increase targets electronics for black-market sales.
- Copper Theft Spree
- Location: Great Lakes Region, USA
- Date: Q2 2024
- Value: $600,000
- Details: Thieves targeted copper shipments, transporting them to Chicago.
- Context: Copper’s value drives thefts, with Chicago aiding distribution.
- Avocado Load Theft
- Location: Houston, TX, USA
- Date: Q4 2023
- Value: $200,000
- Details: A load of avocados was stolen via a fraudulent pickup, costing the brokerage $200,000.
- Context: Consumables are stolen for quick resale, with Houston’s port amplifying risks.
- Electronics Heist
- Location: Atlanta, GA, USA
- Date: Q3 2024
- Value: $350,000
- Details: A trailer burglary yielded high-end servers due to lax security.
- Context: Atlanta’s logistics hub status makes it a theft target.
- Pharmaceutical Theft
- Location: Memphis, TN, USA
- Date: Q2 2024
- Value: $250,000
- Details: Thieves stole a pharmaceutical load at a truck stop.
- Context: Memphis’s 14% theft increase targets pharmaceuticals for black-market sales.
- Hard Liquor Theft
- Location: Louisville, KY, USA
- Date: Q3 2024
- Value: $180,000
- Details: A trailer of premium liquor was stolen using forged documents.
- Context: High-end consumables are targeted for illicit markets.
- Footwear Heist
- Location: Los Angeles, CA, USA
- Date: Q3 2024
- Value: $220,000
- Details: Thieves stole branded footwear at a port, exploiting overwhelmed staff.
- Context: Footwear thefts reflect fashion market demand.
- Cryptocurrency Hardware Theft
- Location: Dallas, TX, USA
- Date: Q1 2024
- Value: $280,000
- Details: A load was redirected via hacked load board instructions.
- Context: Dallas’s tech cargo fuels cyber-theft.
- Cosmetics Theft
- Location: Miami, FL, USA
- Date: Q4 2024
- Value: $150,000
- Details: A trailer was burglarized at a port, with cosmetics stolen.
- Context: Miami’s ports are hotspots for consumer goods theft.
- Protein Powder Theft
- Location: Chicago, IL, USA
- Date: Q2 2024
- Value: $170,000
- Details: Thieves used insider information to steal supplements.
- Context: Consumables are stolen for fitness markets.
- Last-Mile Courier Theft
- Location: Memphis, TN, USA
- Date: December 2024
- Value: $100,000
- Details: A courier van delivering electronics was robbed by impostors.
- Context: Last-mile thefts spiked 13% during holiday season.
- Jewelry Heist
- Location: California, USA
- Date: 2022 (Indictments in 2025)
- Value: $100 million
- Details: A gang stole jewelry from trucks, with indictments in 2025.
- Context: Long-term organized crime targets luxury goods.
- Amazon Cargo Theft
- Location: Nationwide, USA
- Date: 2024–2025
- Value: $83 million
- Details: A crime ring stole Amazon cargo, including TVs and grills.
- Context: E-commerce giants are prime targets for fraud.
- Electronics Cargo Heist
- Location: California, USA
- Date: Q3 2024
- Value: $1.6 million
- Details: Thieves exploited CDL vetting loopholes to steal electronics.
- Context: Regulatory gaps enable fraud.
- Nut Load Theft
- Location: Fresno, CA, USA
- Date: Q1 2024
- Value: $200,000
- Details: A load of almonds was stolen via a fictitious pickup.
- Context: Agricultural goods are targeted for export.
- Swimwear Interception
- Location: Nevada to Texas, USA
- Date: Q1 2024
- Value: $150,000
- Details: A swimwear load was intercepted
- Context: Seasonal goods are vulnerable to theft.
- High-End Server Theft
- Location: Seattle, WA, USA
- Date: Q2 2024
- Value: $320,000
- Details: Thieves stole servers from a tech warehouse.
- Context: Tech hubs face equipment thefts.
- Trailer Burglary
- Location: New York City, NY, USA
- Date: Q4 2024
- Value: $190,000
- Details: A trailer of consumer goods was burglarized.
- Context: NYC’s logistics network sees elevated thefts.
Drug Smuggling Incidents
- Cocaine Smuggling (Commercial Truck)
- Location: US-Canada Border, Ontario, Canada
- Date: November 2024
- Value: $40 million (street value)
- Details: Drivers were caught with 1,146 pounds of cocaine in a truck.
- Context: Borders are key smuggling routes.
- Cocaine in Empty Trailer
- Location: Laredo, TX, USA
- Date: June 2025
- Value: $4.8 million
- Details: CBP found 363 pounds of cocaine in an “empty” trailer.
- Context: Laredo’s border is a smuggling hub.
- Cocaine Across Border
- Location: Peel, Ontario, Canada
- Date: June 2025
- Value: $47.9 million
- Details: A group smuggled 479 kg of cocaine and handguns via trucks.
- Context: Peel is a Canadian smuggling hotspot.
- Cocaine in Dashboard
- Location: El Paso, TX, USA
- Date: June 2025
- Value: $500,000
- Details: CBP detected 20 pounds of cocaine in a truck’s dashboard.
- Context: Detection tech is critical at borders.
- Cocaine in Tractor Trailer
- Location: Harlingen, TX, USA
- Date: June 2025
- Value: $496,000
- Details: A Mexican citizen was caught with 15.5 pounds of cocaine.
- Context: K9 units uncover hidden drugs.
- Methamphetamine Seizure
- Location: Manitoba, Canada
- Date: February 2025
- Value: $50 million
- Details: CBSA seized $50 million in meth; the driver was arrested.
- Context: Meth smuggling is rising in Canada.
- Fentanyl Smuggling
- Location: Nogales, AZ, USA
- Date: Q1 2025
- Value: $10 million
- Details: CBP intercepted 200 pounds of fentanyl in a produce truck.
- Context: Fentanyl’s potency drives smuggling.
- Marijuana Smuggling
- Location: Buffalo, NY, USA
- Date: Q4 2024
- Value: $2 million
- Details: A truck with 500 pounds of marijuana was stopped.
- Context: Legalization disparities fuel smuggling.
- Heroin Smuggling
- Location: San Diego, CA, USA
- Date: Q3 2024
- Value: $1.5 million
- Details: CBP found 50 pounds of heroin in a truck’s fuel tank.
- Context: San Diego’s proximity to Mexico drives trafficking.
- Cocaine in Produce Load
- Location: Pharr, TX, USA
- Date: Q2 2024
- Value: $3 million
- Details: CBP seized 100 pounds of cocaine in a vegetable shipment.
- Context: Produce loads are smuggling covers.
- Double Brokering Scam
- Location: Nationwide, USA
- Date: Q2 2024
- Value: $175,000
- Details: Criminals double-brokered an electronics load, leaving carriers unpaid.
- Context: Double brokering surged 400%, targeting small fleets.
- Cross-Dock Diversion
- Location: Phoenix, AZ, USA
- Date: Q1 2024
- Value: $200,000
- Details: A fictitious carrier diverted a computer load to a warehouse.
- Context: Arizona’s fraud reflects cross-border risks.
- Broker Impersonation
- Location: Houston, TX, USA
- Date: February 2025
- Value: $150,000
- Details: Criminals posing as a broker diverted an energy drink load.
- Context: Impersonation scams exploit broker trust.
- Double Brokering (Pharma Load)
- Location: Atlanta, GA, USA
- Date: Q3 2024
- Value: $180,000
- Details: A pharmaceutical load was re-brokered and stolen.
- Context: Pharma loads are prime fraud targets.
- Hostage Load Scam
- Location: Los Angeles, CA, USA
- Date: Q4 2024
- Value: $200,000
- Details: Thieves demanded ransom for a stolen load.
- Context: Hostage loads are a growing theft tactic.
- Impostor Pickup Fraud
- Location: Chicago, IL, USA
- Date: Q2 2024
- Value: $160,000
- Details: Thieves posed as drivers to steal cosmetics.
- Context: Impostor pickups exploit busy warehouses.
- Fraudulent Carrier Scam
- Location: Dallas, TX, USA
- Date: Q1 2024
- Value: $190,000
- Details: A fake carrier stole audio equipment.
- Context: Credential theft enables fraud.
- Double Brokering (Food Load)
- Location: Miami, FL, USA
- Date: Q3 2024
- Value: $140,000
- Details: A food load was re-brokered, leaving the broker unpaid.
- Context: Food thefts rose to 22% of incidents.
- Online Impersonation Fraud
- Location: Nationwide, USA
- Date: Q4 2024
- Value: $170,000
- Details: Scammers used VoIP to steal supplements.
- Context: Remote fraud targets digital systems.
- Broker Credential Theft
- Location: Memphis, TN, USA
- Date: Q2 2024
- Value: $200,000
- Details: Hackers stole credentials to divert a pharmaceutical load.
- Context: Cyber fraud hits brokers’ systems.
Violent Incidents and Other Crimes
Double Brokering and Fraud Incidents
- Armed Hijacking
- Location: Long Beach, CA, USA
- Date: Q4 2024
- Value: $150,000
- Details: Armed thieves held a driver at gunpoint, stealing consumer goods at a port.
- Context: Violent pilferage is rising near ports, endangering drivers.
- Human Smuggling Conviction
- Location: Texas, USA
- Date: 2022 (Convictions in 2024)
- Value: Loss of life
- Details: Two men were convicted for a deadly 2022 human smuggling attempt.
- Context: Human smuggling prompts stricter penalties.
- Violent Warehouse Break-In
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Date: Q3 2024
- Value: $300,000
- Details: Armed criminals assaulted a guard to steal electronics.
- Context: Toronto’s logistics hub faces violent thefts.
Causes of the Surge in Cargo Theft and Violent Crime
The surge in cargo theft and violent crime, exemplified by the $1.4 million Nintendo Switch heist and Glendale’s $200 million-plus cargo thefts, stems from interconnected factors:
- Economic Pressures and Freight Recession: The freight downturn has strained small carriers, pushing some toward crime. Economic desperation fuels insider threats, as seen in the suspected inside job in the Nintendo theft, and violent acts at truck stops.
- Sophistication of Organized Crime: Groups like those in Glendale use advanced tactics—double brokering, identity fraud, and GPS hacking—to steal high-value loads. Violent incidents, such as armed hijackings, reflect their boldness, with low prosecution risks yielding high rewards.
- Technological Vulnerabilities: Digital tools like load boards and GPS systems are exploited by cybercriminals.
- Inadequate Security Infrastructure: Truck stops, like the one in Bennett, and warehouses often lack surveillance or personnel. Violent incidents in Long Beach and Toronto expose these gaps, leaving drivers and cargo vulnerable.
- Lax Enforcement and Prosecution: Weak prosecution and underreporting hinder deterrence. Cross-state thefts complicate recovery, with lenient penalties failing to curb crime.
- Geographic and Operational Risks: Hubs like California and Texas are prime targets due to shipment volumes. The Nintendo theft in Colorado shows risks spreading, with rest stops enabling violent thefts.
- Rise in Violent Tactics: Armed hijackings and assaults, as in Long Beach and Toronto, show criminals’ aggression.