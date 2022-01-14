  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
White Papers

The Future of Logistics is Flexible

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffFriday, January 14, 2022
1 minute read

The logistics industry is no stranger to disruption. However, the more common supply chain disruptions have been fairly predictable like seasonality, or short-lived like inclement weather and manufacturing issues. In contrast, nothing about COVID-19’s effect on the supply chain has been predictable.


Shippers experienced rollercoaster variability and unstable supply throughout the bulk of 2020 before buckling in for a yearlong peak in 2021. Consumer demands surged all year, and expectations continue to increase in volumes and complexity. As more shoppers embrace online shopping, the demand for faster delivery has intensified. These demands, coupled with ongoing supply chain challenges and delays, puts a strain on companies that are already facing capacity constraints and sky-high shipping costs.


In particular, as same-day and next-day shipping become the new normal, companies are thinking about how their ware-housing and fulfillment networks set them up for success or failure. Being able to meet consumer expectations and tolerate disruptions without compromising service levels is key to navigating the next era of logistics operations and consumer demands. Forward-looking retailers and brands recognize that there are new logistics solutions and strategies that will help them get there faster.


FreightWaves partnered with Flexe to survey shippers about the changes they implemented in their supply chains in order to manage the pressures of the past two years. Survey respondents were also asked about their strategies to meet consumer demands, including warehouse and fulfillment network design.

Tags
Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffFriday, January 14, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff

© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.