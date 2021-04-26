The great American road trip with Stuckey’s CEO Stephanie Stuckey — WTT

This episode is brought to you by Redwood, a leading logistics platform company, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services such as LPaaS™ and RedwoodConnect™ that fill the gaps between logistics and technology.

Contact Redwood at redwoodlogistics.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the great American road trip with Stuckey’s CEO Stephanie Stuckey. We’ll learn how she plans to revive the brand for a whole new generation of car trippers. How do you make a destination for four-wheelers and truckers alike? We’ll find out.

Plus, Port of Montreal strike, can the ROI of Kindness apply to trucking, and mergers and acquisitions.

In addition to Stuckey, other special guests are Rick Malchow, industry business adviser at J. J. Keller, and America’s Breakthrough Coach Brian Biro.

