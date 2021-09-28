  • ITVI.USA
    16,014.360
    14.660
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.799
    -0.006
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.430
    0.240
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,995.600
    10.280
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
FreightWaves TVNet Zero CarbonNews

The journey to emissions reduction — Net-Zero Carbon

Getting to net zero requires a solid foundation

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, September 28, 2021
1 minute read

Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Danny Gomez, managing director of financial and emerging markets at FreightWaves, sits down with Bart De Muynck, VP of research and analyst at Gartner, to discuss the journey to greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

De Muynck explains assessing your company’s emissions, identifying efficiencies that will naturally reduce emissions, targeting partnerships that help with technology adoption, how the offset markets can be a near-term tool reducing your emissions impact, and what we need to collectively do to help with sustainability.

You can find more Net-Zero Carbon episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, September 28, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

