The journey to emissions reduction — Net-Zero Carbon

Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Danny Gomez, managing director of financial and emerging markets at FreightWaves, sits down with Bart De Muynck, VP of research and analyst at Gartner, to discuss the journey to greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

De Muynck explains assessing your company’s emissions, identifying efficiencies that will naturally reduce emissions, targeting partnerships that help with technology adoption, how the offset markets can be a near-term tool reducing your emissions impact, and what we need to collectively do to help with sustainability.



You can find more Net-Zero Carbon episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.