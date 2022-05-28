The Log Book: Paccar CIO named Influential Woman in Trucking

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: The Women in Trucking Association honors influential women; ANL aims to rehabilitate the Australian turtle population; and C.H. Robinson recognizes its top-quality carriers.

WIT honors influential women in trucking

The nonprofit organization Women in Trucking Association announced that Lily Ley, vice president and chief information officer at Paccar, was presented the 2021 Influential Woman in Trucking award.

The award was created in 2010 to recognize women in trucking who have helped bring other females into the industry and helped advance them in their careers.

Ley, who grew up in a two-room home in Mexico with her parents and four siblings, moved to the United States after graduating from CETYS Universidad and working as a programmer and system developer for Kenworth Mexicana.

Once in the U.S., she worked her way through a number of Paccar technology positions to become chief information officer and the first woman to be a part of the executive operating committee at the truck manufacturing company.

Ley also has overcome personal obstacles. In 2011, she climbed the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro, because she wanted to conquer her fear of heights. And Ley has survived brain cancer — twice.

“What I learned early in life gave me the ability to go beyond every challenge. It gave me a foundation of fundamentals for what I do today. I see everything from different perspectives and I’m able to adjust to special circumstances. … Sometimes you just need to pause when it’s needed. Take a moment, reflect on your purpose,” Ley said.

Two other women in transportation were nominated and given finalist awards.

Eileen Dabrowski, director of learning, development and marketing at ReedTMS Logistics, was nominated for her philanthropy initiatives, mentorship programs and continued advocacy for diversity and inclusion within the industry.

Dabrowski is also a cancer survivor and believes that a balance of self-care and career can help you get the most out of life.

“Challenges and barriers don’t phase me. When things implode around me, I keep it together and just figure things out,” she said.

Finalist Amanda Schuier is the director of employee engagement at Jetco Delivery.

“My grandfather owned a Mack truck dealership and I was around trucks growing up. But never did I think as a child, ‘I want to go into trucking,’” said Schuier.

But after being laid off from a marketing firm, she took a marketing job at a Paccar dealership. Schuier has since taken on roles in sales, dispatching, driver relations and safety, and she advises women to never stop learning.

“Ask questions. Ask for help. Find mentors and pursue your passions. Remember that there are so many women out there who have been through what you’ve been through — so never feel timid to bounce ideas off others,” said Schuier.

ANL launches Turtle Preservation Project

CMA CGM subsidiary Australian National Lines (ANL) on Monday launched its Turtle Preservation Project in partnership with Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre (CTRC) to help rehabilitate and release sea turtles while educating people on the impacts of ocean plastics on their natural habitat.

Unfortunately, since plastic has been mass produced in the 1940s, 52% of the world’s turtles have eaten plastic waste, according to the CTRC. Only one piece of plastic can lead to blockages, ruptured organs, inability to dive and feed, often leading to death.

“The ocean is where we work, and thus we have immense respect for it and the life it supports. The Turtle Preservation Project provides an opportunity to give back, raise awareness for a challenge in Oceania while supporting a worthy cause aligned with our values. We look forward to seeing the preservation of sea turtles well into the future,” said Shane Walden, managing director of ANL.

A core piece of the partnership between ANL and CTRC is to help update the rehabilitation center’s tank and pump, which will allow for better care of rescued turtles.

“We’re dedicated to the rehabilitation of sick and injured turtles. To do this important work we rely on contributions from many supporters and volunteers. We’re so glad to see ANL and the CMA CGM Group join our team,” said Jennie Gilbert, co-founder of CTRC.

C.H. Robinson announces Carriers of the Year

C.H. Robinson this week announced the winners of its 2022 Carriers of the Year award in which the global logistics provider recognized 17 carriers within its 85,000 contract carrier network for their overall quality of service and customer.

The company celebrated the carriers at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota, headquarters Tuesday at an event at which corporate employees welcomed the carriers to thank them for their dedication of service.

This year’s C.H. Robinson Carrier of the Year winners are:

Libra Line of Downers Grove, Illinois.

CJ Transportation of Hiawatha, Kansas.

Land Horse of Chicago.

Southern Arizona Transport of Rio Rico, Arizona.

Dieselgrid of Griffin, Georgia.

BR Transport of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Solid Transportation Services of Waterford, Michigan.

Timmons Transit of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

JIT of Memphis, Tennessee.

C.R. England of Salt Lake City.

TTR Transportation of Owasso, Oklahoma.

CR Smith Transport of King George, Virginia.

East Mountain Transport of Cocoa, Florida.

Colonial Freight Systems of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Seneca Foods Corp. of Janesville, Wisconsin.

Old Dominion Freight Lines of Thomasville, North Carolina.

Southeastern Freight Lines of Lexington, South Carolina.

Have a transportation-related human-interest story to share? If so, please contact me at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.





