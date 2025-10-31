The loss of SNAP benefits could slow the freight market

With the Federal Government shut down, SNAP benefits are at risk right now, and this could lead to a significant drop in consumer spending—and by extension, freight volumes—for as long as the shutdown drags on.

According to SONAR data, we’re already seeing freight volumes down 18.5% year-over-year.

October’s end usually kicks off peak season, but our data isn’t showing much of an uptick, and earnings reports from major companies aren’t projecting a big one either. Now, throw in the fact that about 45 million Americans depend on SNAP benefits. These folks live paycheck-to-paycheck and spend that assistance quickly on essentials, which directly drives demand for consumer goods and the freight that moves them.

If SNAP payments stop, we’re looking at a pretty significant drop-off in freight volumes. During COVID, we at FreightWaves studied how government stimulus programs spiked freight demand almost immediately. People who receive this kind of support tend to spend it fast—faster than other groups—which translates to more goods moving through the supply chain.