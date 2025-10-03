The Monthly Manufacturing Numbers Are In – What a 49.1 PMI Means for Small Carriers in the Months Ahead

A PMI under 50? That’s not just an economist’s signal — that’s a real-world indicator for anyone pulling freight. The September 2025 ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.1, signaling the 7th straight month of contraction in U.S. manufacturing. And while some might brush it off as a Wall Street problem, if you’re a small carrier or an owner-operator, this number hits you at the docks.

So, let’s break it down plainly. What does a 49.1 really mean? What kind of freight is softening? Where can we still find strength? And most importantly — how can you plan ahead?

This article is about trying to see what’s coming around the curve — not swerving at the last minute.

First, What Is PMI and Why Does It Matter?

PMI stands for Purchasing Managers Index. It’s a monthly survey of over 300 manufacturing firms that measures things like: