The Monthly Manufacturing Numbers Are In – What a 49.1 PMI Means for Small Carriers in the Months Ahead

A PMI under 50? That’s not just an economist’s signal — that’s a real-world indicator for anyone pulling freight. The September 2025 ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.1, signaling the 7th straight month of contraction in U.S. manufacturing. And while some might brush it off as a Wall Street problem, if you’re a small carrier or an owner-operator, this number hits you at the docks.
So, let’s break it down plainly. What does a 49.1 really mean? What kind of freight is softening? Where can we still find strength? And most importantly — how can you plan ahead?
This article is about trying to see what’s coming around the curve — not swerving at the last minute.
First, What Is PMI and Why Does It Matter?
PMI stands for Purchasing Managers Index. It’s a monthly survey of over 300 manufacturing firms that measures things like:
- New orders
- Production levels
- Supplier deliveries
- Inventories
- Employment
A score over 50 means growth. Under 50? Contraction. That 49.1 means things are shrinking, but not collapsing. And when the manufacturing sector contracts, less raw material is moved in, and fewer finished goods are moved out. That’s less freight — especially for those running dry vans and flatbeds.
(Source: Institute for Supply Chain Management.)
What’s the Freight Forecast Based on the PMI?
Here’s where it gets real. According to the latest ISM report, new orders and backlogs are both down, meaning shippers aren’t just producing less — they’re not even planning for more. That’s a freight double-whammy.
- Downstream Shippers: Think auto parts, construction materials, or manufacturing components — expect tighter volumes.
- Upstream Shippers: If you’re running food-grade, reefer, or final-mile loads — you’re more insulated, but don’t get too comfortable.
- Flatbed? Buckle up. Construction spending is still up, but heavy equipment and materials may slow if manufacturing slumps persist.
This is where smart carriers can at least be better educated on what drives the market in the future.
Why a 49.1 PMI Could Be a Green Light — For the Right Carrier
Here’s the kicker — even though the market is slowing, there’s room for smart, well-positioned carriers to grow.
Let’s use real-world logic:
- Truck prices have softened. You can get used trucks cheaper now than 18 months ago.
- Shipper pain is rising. They’re tired of unreliable capacity from fly-by-night operators. Capacity, while abundant, has been inconsistent from a stance of trust.
So if you’ve built a reputation, have your systems in place, and know your lanes — you can offer consistent service and leverage your key differentiators.
3 Ways to Use This PMI Data to Your Advantage
1. Get Forward Thinking
National freight might slow, but there are still options — especially around industrial hubs (think green mile). Consider how to reposition equipment closer to where freight is dense even when the national tape goes red.
2. Build Direct Shipper Relationships (or At The Very Least, A Few Good Brokers) — Now
This isn’t the time to be overly reliant on random brokers or spot boards. Shippers are open to building relationships with carriers who:
- Show up and initiate a conversation about business
- Offer transparent pricing
- Communicate clearly
Start with smaller manufacturers in your region. Even 1–2 loads a week locked in directly gives you a starting point.
3. Work Your Margins
A weak PMI means potential freight volume compression. Your profit gets squeezed between rising costs and flat rates due to lowered overall demand for trucks. So:
- Use a profitability tracker
- Know your cost per mile, cost per hour, revenue per mile, revenue per hour, and cost per day
- Refuse loads that don’t meet your breakeven + margin goals
Don’t just chase revenue — protect your margin.
So… What About When PMI Turns Around?
Good question.
History shows that when PMI rises above 50 and stays, freight volumes tick up within 1–2 quarters. That means now is the time to:
- Build operational strength
- Clean up compliance and maintenance
- Lay groundwork with shippers, do not wait……
That way when freight rebounds, you’re not scrambling to get ready — you’re already in motion.
FAQ – Small Carrier Questions About PMI & Freight
Q: If PMI is low, should I stop trying to grow?
A: Not necessarily. If you’re underutilizing capacity, growing strategically (like adding a power-only contract or hiring your first dispatcher) could give you an edge. But be cautious about adding fixed costs unless you have margin room.
Q: I haul flatbed — what’s the outlook if manufacturing stays soft?
A: Construction and energy projects still drive flatbed demand. Don’t rely on just steel coil or long-haul mill freight. Might need to look into other more insulated options.
Q: Will diesel prices fall if manufacturing stays low?
A: Not guaranteed. Global factors like OPEC and weather events move fuel prices. Even if demand dips, supply issues can still cause spikes.
Q: Where can I find PMI data myself?
A: Head to www.ismworld.org each month. Their reports are free and usually drop the first business day of the month.
Final Word — Read the Market, Don’t React to It
The small carrier who studies PMI, monitors market conditions, and plans accordingly will always outperform the one who reacts late.
A 49.1 PMI means freight demand is still tight — but not dead.
You can still win in this market:
- With discipline
- With strategy
- With carrier-shipping relationships
- And with margin-based decision-making
If you’re just watching the rate on the board, you’re limiting yourself. It’s time to start reading the indicators that tell you where the rates is going.
But, 49.1 is very close to 50. So something to keep an eye on.