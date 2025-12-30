The Patrick and Barbara Kowalski Freight Brokers Safety Act: Good Hearts, Bad Outcomes

(The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.)

In December 2025, Congressman John Moolenaar introduced a bill in the House of Representatives called the Patrick and Barbara Kowalski Freight Brokers Safety Act. This proposed law aims to make America’s roads safer by cracking down on freight brokers, the middlemen who connect shippers with trucking companies. If passed, it would change federal transportation rules under Title 49 of the U.S. Code. At first glance, it sounds like a smart way to prevent accidents. But dig deeper, and you’ll see why this well-meaning idea could cause more problems than it solves.

What the Bill Proposes. The bill targets brokers who hire “unsafe” trucking companies. Here’s the core of it: If a broker contracts with a “specified transportation company,” one that has racked up three or more Department of Transportation (DOT) violations in the past five years, or employs a driver with three or more violations, they’d face a hefty fine. That penalty? Ten percent of the entire contract’s cargo value. The money from these fines would go into the Highway Trust Fund to pay for road safety projects, like better infrastructure.

There’s more. After a fatal truck crash, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) could investigate the broker involved. If they find the broker showed “egregious disregard for safety,” the FMCSA could slap on extra rules for how that broker operates in the future. Named after Patrick and Barbara Kowalski, victims of a trucking-related accident, this law seems inspired by real tragedies. It wants to hold brokers accountable, forcing them to vet carriers more carefully and avoid risky ones. Keep in mind that the issue of broker liability under F4A is sitting before the Supreme Court of the United States right now.