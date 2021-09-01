The power of social media — At Your Doorstep

Influencing is truly making itself a viable career option for the younger generation, with TikTok and instagram stars making millions of dollars from simply posting. How does this power change the way businesses lay out their product and marketing strategies?

Kaylee Nix tackles the rise of influencer marketing with Stacy DeBroff, founder and CEO of Influence Central, on this episode of At Your Doorstep.

They talk about how social media has changed since the days of MySpace and where the evolution of influencers will go in the future. Small to medium businesses now have the opportunity to pay individual creators instead of spending huge budgets on marketing campaigns.

DeBroff also explains the darker side of influencing: quickly changing trend cycles and fast fashion.



