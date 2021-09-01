  • ITVI.USA
    16,159.600
    71.840
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.830
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.730
    0.250
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,156.080
    74.960
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
The power of social media — At Your Doorstep

How influencers change business e-commerce strategy

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, August 31, 2021
1 minute read

Influencing is truly making itself a viable career option for the younger generation, with TikTok and instagram stars making millions of dollars from simply posting. How does this power change the way businesses lay out their product and marketing strategies?

Kaylee Nix tackles the rise of influencer marketing with Stacy DeBroff, founder and CEO of Influence Central, on this episode of At Your Doorstep. 

They talk about how social media has changed since the days of MySpace and where the evolution of influencers will go in the future. Small to medium businesses now have the opportunity to pay individual creators instead of spending huge budgets on marketing campaigns. 

DeBroff also explains the darker side of influencing: quickly changing trend cycles and fast fashion. 

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

