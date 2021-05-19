  • ITVI.USA
The retail foot traffic recovery story — Great Quarter, Guys

Looser COVID-19 restrictions mean more people visiting brick-and-mortar stores

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, May 19, 2021
0 68 1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO.

With new CDC guidance easing mask restrictions for vaccinated people and U.S. vaccination rates continuing to grow, many people are becoming more comfortable with returning to in-person shopping. 

How are retailers readjusting to having foot traffic coming into stores? Andrew Cox looks at the return to normal with Anthony Smith on this episode of Great Quarter, Guys.

The duo welcomes Placer.ai’s Ethan Chernofsky to discuss how retailers are reporting the uptick in shoppers. Chernofsky is the vice president of marketing for Placer, and the company houses one of the top databases for retail foot traffic. 

The three discuss the trends emerging in the retail world, which companies are standing out from the crowd and what it all means for a post-pandemic retail environment.

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

