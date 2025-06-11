The Road Ahead: Freight Market Trends & Industry Insights for 2025

The logistics industry is navigating a period of rapid change as economic shifts, rising fuel costs, regulatory updates and digital transportation are accelerating the need for flexible logistics strategies across the supply chain. Carriers, shippers, and 3PLs are embracing data-driven decision-making and proactive logistics strategies to stay competitive.

To gain more insight into how shippers and carriers are navigating the changing market, FreightWaves and Echo Global Logistics partnered to analyze insights from survey responses conducted by Echo. This report revisits shipper and carrier expectations for 2025 and covers trends in truckload demand, pricing, labor dynamics and the evolving role of digital tools in freight operations—backed by insights from over 5,000 survey responses from shippers and carriers across four surveys.

Insights include:

2025 industry challenges

Shipper market insights

Carrier market insights

Tech adoption in logistics

Strategic actionable insights

The role of 3PLs

Get a data-driven look at what’s shaping the logistics landscape—and how industry leaders are planning to respond.

Fill out the form below to view the full report!