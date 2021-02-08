The sales 1% — Put That Coffee Down

Getting to the top of the sales world takes a special type of person who is willing to put in the work, but part of that work should be studying the people who are already at the pinnacle of their field.

In this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Chris Jolly, The Freight Coach, explore what makes the top 1% of sellers so successful.

Hill and Jolly turn to an expert in studying success, hosting Scott Ingram, founder of Sales Success Media, to share his stories of top performers in the sales world. Ingram hosts his own podcast, Sales Success Stories, and has published a series of Sales Success books.

Ingram shares several of his sales tips and agrees with Jolly and Hill that as a seller, time is one of your most valuable resources. Hill shares an experience of a cold call that turned into a long-winded, totally ineffective phone experience during which he ended up just listening to the caller ramble.

“There’s always enough time in the day, you just have to know how to manage it,” Ingram says.

Being on top isn’t easy but Ingram says all the people at the top of their industry have the mindset of hard work. However, he believes there is not just one way to make it to the top. The best sellers are being authentic in their process to make themselves successful.

“Sales is a team sport,” says Ingram. “Long gone are the days of the lone wolf.” Especially in business-to-business sales the most successful people know when to lean on their teammates.



