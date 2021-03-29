  • ITVI.USA
Put That Coffee Down

The science of sales — Put That Coffee Down

Why it takes more than a good pitch

Kaylee Nix
Monday, March 29, 2021
0 48 1 minute read

Thank you to our sponsor ‘zembles! You want to crush your numbers, so stop random prospecting. ‘zembles can tell you who is spending on shipping – and get you those leads instantly, taking your sales process from a 95% failure rate to a 50% success rate. Go to start.zembles.com/freetrial and sign up for a demo today.

Some say sales is an art, some say a science; the reality is that successful sales is a marriage of science AND art. On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill looked at the science side and the technical aspects of landing a sale. 

Hill welcomed FreightWaves Enterprise Account Executive Richie Daigle as his co-host, and they explored the history of Sharper Image as a company that used science to its advantage to corner the market and make big sales. 

Daigle and Hill brought on David Hoffeld, author of “The Science of Selling,” to discuss his book and the way he sees sales from a scientific standpoint. Hoffeld talked about brain perceptions, training for selling versus training for buying, and how logic and rationality can be a detriment to sales success. 

Hoffeld’s book can be found here

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix
Monday, March 29, 2021
Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

