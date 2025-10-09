The top 10 features SONAR shipped this year

This year, leading supply chain intelligence platform SONAR has shipped new features that surface insights to its users faster than ever before, aggregating relevant data into new dashboards, adding a layer of AI analysis that quickly explains the significance of data series, and integrating with data partners to provide critical information at specific points in user workflows. SONAR also released an iOS app, Blue to Blue, to help carriers stay running in the optimal lanes for their business.

The top 10 enhancements introduced this year demonstrate a broad shift towards smarter, more integrated logistics management. From real-time monitoring to predictive analytics, each feature is designed to equip users with actionable insights.

The Trade War Command Center takes the top spot with its comprehensive transparency on tariff changes, trade routes, and commodity flows. Designed for businesses navigating cross-border freight challenges, it provides dynamic visualizations of market disruptions and their potential supply chain impacts. This tool’s inclusion of data sets like Ocean TEU bookings and U.S. Customs imports positions it as essential in strategic decision-making processes for global trade.

Next is the Broker Tool Kit, which combines Coverage Guide, Sales Guide, and Rate Intelligence in a single streamlined platform. Brokers can now efficiently assess market volatility and identify key lanes to optimize resources. This integration aids in maximizing profit margins by providing insightful lane-level data tailored to market conditions, a significant asset in the ever-changing freight landscape.