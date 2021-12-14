The transactional customer is always right — Put That Coffee Down

It’s an adage in business that a customer might always be right and that may be true, but a client often needs help to get to the right choice. Does your business have transactional customers or consulting clients? And how do you change your sales approach depending on the answer to that question?

Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle welcome transportation lawyer and fellow FreightWavesTV host Cassandra Gaines of MadGaines Live on this episode of Put That Coffee Down to discuss how sometimes giving legal advice means getting paid to tell your clients they are doing it all wrong.

