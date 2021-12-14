  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVPut That Coffee Down

The transactional customer is always right — Put That Coffee Down

How going from customer to client gets you transactional status

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, December 14, 2021
Less than a minute

It’s an adage in business that a customer might always be right and that may be true, but a client often needs help to get to the right choice. Does your business have transactional customers or consulting clients? And how do you change your sales approach depending on the answer to that question?

Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle welcome transportation lawyer and fellow FreightWavesTV host Cassandra Gaines of MadGaines Live on this episode of Put That Coffee Down to discuss how sometimes giving legal advice means getting paid to tell your clients they are doing it all wrong. 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here. 

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

