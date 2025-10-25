The trucking industry needs CDL reform

I am a DOT Safety and Compliant consultant, with 23 years of industry experience. I’ve seen the issues with the current CDL system and believe there are solutions that can significantly improve safety and eliminate fraud. – Tab Caticha

How to Overturn the CDL System: A Comprehensive Reform Proposal

The Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) system, along with USDOT numbers, is plagued by inefficiencies, fraud vulnerabilities, and inconsistent oversight across states. These shortcomings undermine transportation safety and regulatory compliance, creating opportunities for exploitation. A bold overhaul is needed, centered on federalizing CDL issuance, strengthening security measures, and streamlining regulatory processes.