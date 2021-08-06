  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The war on detention

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, August 6, 2021
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Kargo founder and CEO Sam Lurye about how the company is getting drivers moving faster by using control towers to instantly scan freight as it’s unloaded into your warehouse.

DHL Supply Chain’s driver recruiting center manager Nicole Heron shares innovative ways that her company is recruiting.

FreightWaves’ Kevin Hill gets us up to speed on upcoming industry events.

Plus, MSC fires back against allegations of collusion, and Maersk is earning big and buying big as well with two acquisitions.

And don’t miss the shocking footage of a police officer who was ambushed while inspecting a semi.

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, August 6, 2021
Less than a minute
Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, and FreightWaves Insiders podcasts.

