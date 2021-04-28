  • ITVI.USA
    15,517.120
    71.270
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.160
    -0.300
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,496.040
    69.230
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Freightonomics podcastFreightWaves TVNews

Timing in the maritime industry — Freightonomics

Where the market is heading next

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, April 28, 2021
0 5 1 minute read

Amazon Freight enables shippers to tap into Amazon’s network to move their full truckload freight. Experience world-class performance, reliability, and competitive rates when you put Amazon to work for you. Get started at freight.amazon.com.

The maritime shipping space has been filled with more drama than a reality TV show, and it is just as difficult to understand. That’s where Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith come in and explain the nuances of connecting ocean shipping and the economic climate.

The guys start by breaking down some headlines, including what tax increases could be coming for wealthy Americans to pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and what earnings season is revealing about the state of trucking for 2021.

FreightWaves’ Henry Byers joins Smith and Strickland to discuss the container shortage, Suez Canal debacle and other problems that have contributed to all-time-high shipping rates, as well as what some of the data is telling us about the future.  

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Visit our sponsor, Amazon Freight.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, April 28, 2021
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

