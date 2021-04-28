Timing in the maritime industry — Freightonomics

Amazon Freight enables shippers to tap into Amazon’s network to move their full truckload freight. Experience world-class performance, reliability, and competitive rates when you put Amazon to work for you. Get started at freight.amazon.com.

The maritime shipping space has been filled with more drama than a reality TV show, and it is just as difficult to understand. That’s where Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith come in and explain the nuances of connecting ocean shipping and the economic climate.

The guys start by breaking down some headlines, including what tax increases could be coming for wealthy Americans to pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and what earnings season is revealing about the state of trucking for 2021.

FreightWaves’ Henry Byers joins Smith and Strickland to discuss the container shortage, Suez Canal debacle and other problems that have contributed to all-time-high shipping rates, as well as what some of the data is telling us about the future.



