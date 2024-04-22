To stock analysts, container size matters

SONAR customers run the gamut from multinational shippers to carriers, logistics companies, consultancies, government agencies, and buy- and sell-side stock analysts. Use cases for the intermodal data in SONAR are similarly varied. Shippers can use intermodal volume data by lane for clues on whether other shippers are seeing value in rail intermodal compared to truckload. Meanwhile, drayage carriers gauge inbound volume, measured at the point of origin, for a look ahead at local demand in the coming days. (See blog for detail.) In addition, the granular and high-frequency characteristics of SONAR intermodal data help analysts position their portfolios or recommendations ahead of quarterly earnings reports.

Domestic versus international intermodal

Spend much time listening to webinars hosted by the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) and you’ll hear its expert, Larry Gross, say that domestic and international intermodal should be treated as two distinct segments. Within the intermodal industry, the terms “domestic” and “international” pertain to container size, which also segments the industry by carrier segment.

International rail intermodal (also called intact or IPI) refers to the movement of 40-, 20- and 45-foot containers — the same ones that travel overseas on container ships — whereas domestic containerized intermodal refers to the movement of 53-foot containers that never leave North America. Imported goods are moved in both segments — a portion of the freight moving in domestic containers consists of imported goods that have been transloaded from oceangoing containers, typically near the port of entry. The two segments compete with each other over some imported freight — international typically provides shippers with a lower-cost option while domestic often provides faster transit times associated with higher-priority rail service.



