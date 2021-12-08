  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVPut That Coffee Down

Top 5 books for freight sales — Put That Coffee Down

Include these guides on your holiday wish list

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, December 8, 2021
1 minute read

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle discuss the importance of continuing education in sales. Salespeople should remember that skilled professionals continue to read and learn. 

They share the five books they think everyone should read to get a top-notch sales education. 

Hill’s list:

  1. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie.
  2. “The 10X Rule” by Grant Cardone.
  3. “Made to Stick: Why Some Ideas Survive and Others Die” by Chip Heath and Dan Heath.
  4. “Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It” by Chris Voss.
  5. “How to Get Your Point Across in 30 Seconds or Less” by Milo O. Frank.

Daigle’s list:

  1. “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” by Adam Grant.
  2. “The Art of Learning: An Inner Journey to Optimal Performance” by Josh Waitzkin.  
  3. “Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action” by Simon Sinek.   
  4. “The Infinite Game” by Sinek.
  5. “To Sell Is Human: The Surprising Truth About Moving Others” by Daniel H. Pink.

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

