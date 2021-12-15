Tornado threat heading to Midwest

Less than a week after dozens of tornadoes destroyed parts of the South, another December severe storm outbreak may be headed to a different region.

This time it’s the Midwest that’s under the gun as a strong cold front will likely trigger thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, there’s a good chance of storms turning severe across portions of northern Missouri, eastern Nebraska, much of Iowa, western Wisconsin and southern Minnesota.

Many of the storms will produce straight-line wind gusts that could exceed 70 mph, as well as strong tornadoes of EF-2 strength or higher, like some of the tornadoes that devastated the South on Friday.

Some of the places at risk include Minneapolis-St. Paul and Rochester, Minnesota; Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Sioux City and Cedar Rapids, Iowa; as well as Madison and Wausau, Wisconsin. Severe storms may also hit spots in between these cities.

Truckers who have to go through these areas should make sure their mobile device weather apps are set to GPS mode. This will ensure drivers will receive local severe storm alerts no matter where they are.

Prior to any severe storm development, overall winds across the Midwest will elevate the risk of rollovers as gusts could hit 60 mph or more. Wednesday night, after the tornado threat ends and much colder air settles into the region, high winds may continue, and rain could change to snow showers in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.



Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 29 from Kansas City to Sioux City.

• Interstate 35 from Kansas City to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

• Interstate 39 from Madison to Wausau.

• Interstate 80 from Davenport, Iowa, to Omaha.

• Interstate 90 from Adrian, Minnesota, to Madison.

• Interstate 94 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Madison.

