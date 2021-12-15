  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Tornado threat heading to Midwest

Outbreak possible from Missouri to Minnesota

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Wednesday, December 15, 2021
1 minute read
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Less than a week after dozens of tornadoes destroyed parts of the South, another December severe storm outbreak may be headed to a different region.

Related: Tornado death toll increases as recovery continues

This time it’s the Midwest that’s under the gun as a strong cold front will likely trigger thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, there’s a good chance of storms turning severe across portions of northern Missouri, eastern Nebraska, much of Iowa, western Wisconsin and southern Minnesota.

Many of the storms will produce straight-line wind gusts that could exceed 70 mph, as well as strong tornadoes of EF-2 strength or higher, like some of the tornadoes that devastated the South on Friday.

Some of the places at risk include Minneapolis-St. Paul and Rochester, Minnesota; Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Sioux City and Cedar Rapids, Iowa; as well as Madison and Wausau, Wisconsin. Severe storms may also hit spots in between these cities.

Truckers who have to go through these areas should make sure their mobile device weather apps are set to GPS mode. This will ensure drivers will receive local severe storm alerts no matter where they are.

Prior to any severe storm development, overall winds across the Midwest will elevate the risk of rollovers as gusts could hit 60 mph or more. Wednesday night, after the tornado threat ends and much colder air settles into the region, high winds may continue, and rain could change to snow showers in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 29 from Kansas City to Sioux City.
• Interstate 35 from Kansas City to Minneapolis-St. Paul.
• Interstate 39 from Madison to Wausau.
• Interstate 80 from Davenport, Iowa, to Omaha.
• Interstate 90 from Adrian, Minnesota, to Madison.
• Interstate 94 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Madison.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his 20 years of on-air experience, Nick has worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV forecasting weather and reporting on weather from the field. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.

