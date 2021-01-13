Towing vessel damages CSX bridge in Louisiana

A towing vessel struck the CSX Rigolets Pass swing bridge near Slidell, Louisiana, causing CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) to run trains at a reduced speed, according to reports from CSX and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident occurred at 1 a.m. local time. According to watchstandards at the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, the inspected towing vessel Robert Cernan reportedly hit the bridge, causing the bridge to be stuck in an open position as of noon local time, the Coast Guard said. The waterway remains open to marine traffic, and the Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the accident.

CSX confirmed that the incident occurred, and the railroad has been able to return the bridge to limited service. CSX is working on mobilizing equipment to complete repairs, and damaged portions of the bridge have been removed and temporary supports installed, CSX said.

Train traffic is operating at a reduced speed and no reroutes have occurred, CSX said. It is working to fully restore the bridge.

Slidell is northeast of New Orleans.

