  • ITVI.USA
    14,843.010
    -211.590
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.921
    0.002
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.130
    -0.090
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,806.860
    -212.610
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,843.010
    -211.590
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.921
    0.002
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.130
    -0.090
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,806.860
    -212.610
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
LogisticsNewsSponsored Insights

Traditional RFPs are dying

Emerge brings antiquated process into the digital age

Photo of Ashley Coker, Associate Editor Ashley Coker, Associate Editor Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 8, 2021
2 minutes read

The conventional request for proposal (RFP) process is notoriously tedious, expensive and antiquated. After a year characterized by strained capacity, sky-high rates and surging e-commerce sales, it is also dying.

Traditionally, RFPs are administered via email and Excel spreadsheets. The process involves a lot of manual labor and can be extremely time consuming, which makes it especially difficult to execute during extreme market conditions like those seen in 2021. 

“There’s a perception of simplicity with those tools, but in reality they’re expensive. Excel is a great, ubiquitous tool, but it is being used in ways that it was never intended,” Emerge CTO John Hess said. “I think it is certainly going to take a long time, but these kinds of tools are going to go away in favor of the more sophisticated tools coming out today.”

Newer, more user-friendly RFP tools — like the Emerge Freight Procurement Platform — have started hitting the market, giving shippers the opportunity to turn their RFP process into a streamlined digital experience. These tools allow shippers to award bids faster and perform far less manual labor, bolstering their bottom lines and allowing them to repeat the RFP process more often.

“We’ve heard people talk about the economic pressures that are occurring — like supply-side complaints and other market challenges — stressing traditional RFPs,” Hess said. “Traditionally, shippers have come out with long-term RFPs. We are seeing a fundamental failure with the outcomes of those.”

Even during the calmest years, the logistics industry is known for its volatility. That often leaves RFPs more or less useless well before their expiration dates, pushing shippers into the spot market. The opportunity to administer RFPs more than once a year without adding unmanageable stress to their teams is a real win for shippers, allowing them to manage this changeability without having to endure spot market rates. 

Contracts are typically thought of as long-term commitments, while the spot market is seen as a short-term solution. Hess believes this will change as digital RFP tools gain popularity, allowing contracts to become significantly shorter. 

“As solutions get more sophisticated — as shippers are able to easily execute contract-like solutions — contract time frames will come in and start to push against spot time frames,” Hess said. “Over time, contract and spot will start to blend.” 

The emergence of easy-to-use RFP tools will not do away with the spot market completely, but the spot market may eventually come to be seen as primarily a same-day solution, according to Hess. 

Contract freight isn’t going away, the process is simply being reimagined.These new solutions provide indisputable benefits for shippers, but they come with perks for brokers and carriers as well. Digital solutions are inherently more transparent than do-it-yourself spreadsheets and opaque legacy tools. When utilizing the Emerge platform, brokers and carriers are able to communicate easily with shippers and see how they stack up against their peers, reducing the frustration associated with the mostly blind bidding that accompanies traditional RFPs. 

Click here to learn more about how Emerge can help your company navigate the RFP process.

Tags
Photo of Ashley Coker, Associate Editor Ashley Coker, Associate Editor Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 8, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Ashley Coker, Associate Editor

Ashley Coker, Associate Editor

Ashley is interested in everything that moves, especially trucks and planes. She covers air cargo, trucking and sponsored content. She studied journalism at Middle Tennessee State University and worked as an editor and reporter at two daily newspapers before joining FreightWaves. Ashley spends her free time at the dog park with her beagle, Ruth, or scouring the internet for last minute flight deals.
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.