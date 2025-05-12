Transportation rates likely to surge during tariff pause

U.S. and Chinese officials have reached an agreement to roll back most recent tariffs and implement a 90-day truce in their trade war to facilitate further negotiations. Announced in Geneva, this deal marks a significant step back from a conflict that has disrupted the global economy. The temporary suspension of hostilities is expected to have immediate effects on global shipping and transportation markets.

Current Freight Rate Forecast

Freight rates are projected to rise sharply in the coming weeks as importers rush to capitalize on this window of opportunity. The increases are expected to begin with ocean freight rates in the near term, followed by domestic trucking rates in July and August. This surge stems from importers addressing existing backlogs and expediting new orders before potential policy changes at the end of the 90-day period.

This pattern echoes transportation capacity challenges observed in late 2021 and early 2022, as carriers seek to maximize pricing power during an anticipated surge in shipments.



