Treacherous weather out West this week

Truckers will hit heavy snowfall and periods of whiteout conditions Monday and Tuesday in the Rockies of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico, impacting freight flows on Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 550 (the Million Dollar Highway). Snowfall will also spread into southeastern Utah and northeastern Arizona. Some areas could see up to 12 inches of accumulation.

Dry but dangerously windy conditions will make it risky for drivers to deadhead or carry light loads through the Sacramento Valley and the Sierra Nevada. Watch out on I-80 and U.S. 395. Gusts in the highest elevations along the Sierra crest could reach 100-plus mph.

More details available in the attached video.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.