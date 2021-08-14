Truck driver sentenced to 25 years for fatal crash in Kentucky

A truck driver was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for his role in a September 2019 multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 that killed one man and injured another driver in Kentucky.

In late June, Jerry Elder Jr., 47, of Flint, Michigan, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in Franklin County Circuit Court in Frankfort, Kentucky, after a grand jury indicted him on murder charges in October 2019.

What happened?

Kentucky State Police claim Elder was watching a video on his cellphone mounted to his dashboard when he failed to stop for traffic in a construction zone near exit 58 in the westbound lane on I-64.

According to the crash report, Elder’s tractor-trailer plowed into the rear of a 2012 Jeep Liberty driven by Jeffrey Curtis, 61, of Bedford, Kentucky, before striking a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Trina Summers, 61, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2019.

Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene. Summers and Elder were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors say Elder will be eligible for parole after serving five years in the Franklin County Regional Jail in Frankfort.

