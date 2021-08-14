  • ITVI.USA
    15,622.770
    29.450
    0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.775
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.560
    0.050
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,611.600
    27.540
    0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.210
    -0.070
    -2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.240
    -15.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.380
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.900
    -0.180
    -4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,622.770
    29.450
    0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.775
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.560
    0.050
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,611.600
    27.540
    0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.210
    -0.070
    -2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.240
    -15.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.380
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.900
    -0.180
    -4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
Driver issuesLegal issuesNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Truck driver sentenced to 25 years for fatal crash in Kentucky

Investigators say Elder was watching a video on his cellphone at the time of the crash

Photo of Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise Follow on Twitter Saturday, August 14, 2021
1 minute read
Jerry Elder Jr., 47, of Flint, Michigan, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday stemming from a fatal crash on I-64 in Franklin County, Kentucky, in September 2019. Photo: Franklin County Regional Jail/Jim Allen/FreightWaves

A truck driver was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for his role in a September 2019 multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 that killed one man and injured another driver in Kentucky.

In late June, Jerry Elder Jr., 47, of Flint, Michigan, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in Franklin County Circuit Court in Frankfort, Kentucky, after a grand jury indicted him on murder charges in October 2019.

What happened?

Kentucky State Police claim Elder was watching a video on his cellphone mounted to his dashboard when he failed to stop for traffic in a construction zone near exit 58 in the westbound lane on I-64. 

According to the crash report, Elder’s tractor-trailer plowed into the rear of a 2012 Jeep Liberty driven by Jeffrey Curtis, 61, of Bedford, Kentucky, before striking a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Trina Summers, 61, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2019.

Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene. Summers and Elder were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Prosecutors say Elder will be eligible for parole after serving five years in the Franklin County Regional Jail in Frankfort.

Click here for more articles by FreightWaves Senior Editor Clarissa Hawes.

Former Roadrunner CFO guilty in $245M securities, accounting fraud scheme
Judge grants dismissal of fuel scam charges against ex-Pilot president
Are 34 trucking firms left holding the bag after K-Ratio program collapse?

Tags
Photo of Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise Follow on Twitter Saturday, August 14, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise

Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise

Clarissa has covered all aspects of the trucking industry for 14 years. She is an award-winning journalist known for her investigative and business reporting. Before joining FreightWaves, she wrote for Land Line Magazine and Trucks.com. If you have a news tip or story idea, send her an email to chawes@freightwaves.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.