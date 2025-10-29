Truck driver wage stagnation: the surprising truth

Chris Spear, President of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), recently claimed that truck driver wages increased during the recession, suggesting a shortage of truck drivers in the United States. However, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) paints a different picture, raising questions about the validity of Spears’ assertion.

To understand the complexity of the issue, it’s crucial to examine the inflation-adjusted wage data for Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers (SOC 53-3032) from BLS. Since 2010, the real wages for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers have increased by a mere 1.1%. This figure suggests a stagnation in wage growth when adjusted for inflation, contradicting Spear’s claim of a robust increase indicative of a labor shortage.

The narrative of a driver shortage, often promoted by the ATA, posits that there aren’t enough drivers to meet the freight demand, which should naturally push wages higher. Spear pointed to a 19% rise in wages during the freight recession as evidence. However, this claim fails to consider the broader freight market’s dynamics and the influence of specific sectors, such as unionized drivers who work under different contractual conditions.

An illustrative example is the 2023 contract secured by UPS drivers, negotiated by the Teamsters Union. These drivers are set to make an average of $170,000 in pay and benefits by the end of a five-year contract, a stark contrast to the relatively stagnant wages in the broader trucking sector. This generous compensation package is a result of union negotiations rather than market-driven forces resulting from a purported shortage, and kept parcel driver wages growing while truckload market rates collapsed.