Truck Parking Club accepts strategic investment from CAT Scale Company

Truck Parking Club has accepted a strategic investment from CAT Scale, North America’s largest truck weighing network, to make parking more accessible to truckers nationwide.

According to a release emailed from both companies on Friday, CAT Scale is investing in Truck Parking Club to support its mission of addressing truck parking shortages.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Truck Parking Club’s network of instantly and reservable truck parking spans nearly 2,300 locations across the U.S. In June, the business announced it had doubled its network to offer over 40,000 reservable spaces in six months.



CAT Scale, founded in 1977, currently has 2,275 weighing station locations in the U.S. and Canada. Its investment coincided with the Walcott Truckers Jamboree at Iowa 80.

The strategic investment will help speed up Truck Parking Club’s goal of reaching 10,000 Property Member locations by December 2026 and build upon its reputation as a trusted partner for truck drivers.

“We’re humbled by CAT Scale’s investment and that they see the value we bring to drivers,” said

Evan Shelley, co-founder and CEO of Truck Parking Club, in the release. “They’ve been stewards of the trucking industry for generations, building an incredible nationwide network and beloved brand through their unconditional guarantee.”

“Leveraging their knowledge and experience from building a trusted nationwide network will be invaluable as we continue building our truck parking network toward our goal of 10,000+ Property Member locations by December 2026,” he continued.

A nationwide truck parking shortage currently forces drivers to spend an average of 56 minutes searching for safe, legal parking. With the strategic investment from CAT Scale, Truck Parking Club’s goal is to shorten that search time to 10 minutes or less.

“After working years to add truck parking at our own truck stops, working with NATSO and personally lobbying in Washington for help, we see Truck Parking Club as the best solution and more importantly, it is available today,” said Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president at CAT Scale, in the release.

“Helping Truck Parking Club succeed is a material way we can help truck drivers.”