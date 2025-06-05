Truck Parking Club doubles network in under 6 months

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Truck Parking Club recently announced it has surpassed 2,000 property member locations nationwide, a doubling of its footprint in six months. Part of the growth came from targeting diverse property types, from trucking companies and repair shops to storage facilities and real estate investors.

“This isn’t just about hitting a number – it’s about solving a decades-old problem that costs the trucking industry billions annually,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder and CEO of Truck Parking Club, in a press release. “Every new location means drivers spend less time searching and more time earning. Our goal is clear: reduce parking search time to under 10 minutes per day.”

The rapid expansion and milestone followed an announcement in February of the addition of industry veteran Brent Hutto as chief relationship officer, the position he formerly held at Truckstop. Part of the push is to build on driver momentum and turn it into enterprise-level relationships.

Reed Loustalot, chief marketing officer at Truck Parking Club, said in an earlier interview with FreightWaves, “Truck Parking Club grew organically and doing that we coincidentally have drivers in 60 of the top 100 fleets booking parking with us, and we have never talked to the fleets directly about having their drivers use our app. It’s their drivers, their dispatchers and their fleet managers finding us.”



