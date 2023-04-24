Truck Parking Club pilots hourly truck parking at Kentucky McDonald’s

Marietta, Georgia-based TruckParkingClub.com, a nationwide marketplace that aims to solve the truck parking dilemma, is launching hourly parking with a pilot program at a Kentucky McDonald’s restaurant.

In a recent survey conducted by the American Transportation Research Institute, drivers ranked parking as the No. 1 challenge they face. With more than 3.5 million truck drivers in the U.S. and only one parking spot per 11 vehicles, finding safe and secure parking has become a critical industry issue.

TruckParkingClub.com, which launched in 2022, allows property owners across the U.S. to temporarily rent their unused graveled or paved property to truckers — and monetize their vacant space in the process.

“We believe one of the biggest issues with the truck parking shortage is the lack of awareness of available parking in real time and a variety of parking options,” said Evan Shelley, co-founder and CEO of Truck Parking Club, in a statement.

Since late last year, TruckParkingClub.com says it has enabled more than 40 businesses across multiple sectors to monetize their unused space while simultaneously providing truck drivers with more places to park.

Now, in addition to offering daily and monthly truck parking locations, truckers can book hourly parking at its proof of concept at a McDonald's in Louisville, Kentucky, located at 2800 Outer Loop off Interstate 65.





According to the company, with a space as small as 75 feet by 14 feet, a property owner could generate $10 to $20 per day. And importantly, the platform features no leases, so there’s no worry that properties end up tied to contracts.

The website also handles all bookings and payments in one place, and owners are paid directly via Automated Clearing House transfers after each reservation. Truckers can reserve space a day at a time or book up to a week in advance.

“As we continue to expand, we welcome any corporate location with space for semi-truck

parking to reach out and we’ll work with you to maximize your location for truck parking on our Truck Parking Club platform,” Shelley stated.