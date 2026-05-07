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Truck Parking Club appoints Victor Westerlund as CFO

Stax Payments veteran joins to lead financial strategy during rapid expansion

Thomas Wasson
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(Photo: Truck Parking Club)

Truck Parking Club announced Thursday the appointment of Victor Westerlund as its chief financial officer. The move comes as the company continues to scale its national network of reservable truck parking locations.

Westerlund brings more than a decade of experience scaling high-growth companies, most recently serving as vice president of finance at Stax Payments. During his tenure, he helped build the company’s financial operations from the ground up, supporting its growth from an early-stage startup to a company that reached a reported valuation of up to $1 billion. That included multiple capital raises, acquisitions and a majority exit.

At Truck Parking Club, Westerlund will lead financial strategy and infrastructure development as the company enters its next phase of rapid expansion.

“Victor brings exactly the kind of experience we need at this stage of growth,” said Evan Shelley, founder and chief executive officer of Truck Parking Club. “His experience building financial systems, raising capital and navigating scale will be critical as we continue to expand our network and strengthen our position in the market.”

This news comes as the company recently announced it has surpassed 5,000 locations nationwide. The growth is part of its larger ambitions to double its network to more than 10,000 locations by the end of 2026.

“Truck parking is one of the biggest pain points in the logistics ecosystem, and the opportunity to solve it at scale is incredibly compelling,” said Westerlund. “There’s a large, underserved market here, and Truck Parking Club has built a strong foundation and a clear path forward. I’m excited to join the team at this stage and help drive the next phase of growth.”

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Thomas Wasson

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thomas is a writer and trucking analyst at FreightWaves. He reports on emerging truck technology trends and hosts the Truck Tech and Loaded and Rolling newsletters and podcasts. Previously, he worked at the digital trucking startup aifleet, Arrive Logistics and U.S. Xpress Enterprises. While at U.S. Xpress, he focused on fleet management, load planning, freight analysis and truckload network design.