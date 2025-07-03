Truck transportation jobs: 12 months of overall stability

Truck transportation jobs declined in June by a relatively small amount, and the 12-month cycle of changes shows an industry that is employing about the same number of people it did a year ago.

With the ups and downs of the past year, the end result is that according to the monthly employment report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were still 2,700 more jobs in truck transportation in June 2025 than there were a year ago, which is an increase of just 0.17%.

That number–2,700–also was the size of the decline in jobs between a revised figure for May and June’s level of employment.