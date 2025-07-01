Two positive votes on logistics at Moody’s: GXO and C.H. Robinson

Moody’s has weighed in on two logistics providers in recent days, and the word from the influential provider of debt ratings was positive both times.

In an announcement last week, Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) said it was increasing its senior unsecured rating on GXO (NYSE: GXO) by one notch to Baa3 from Ba1. But the significance is not just that GXO is one notch higher. It is that Baa3 is the first notch above the Moody’s cutoff between investment grade and non-investment grade debt which means that in the eyes of Moody’s, GXO is no longer a junk credit.

The second step occurred Monday. It isn’t a change. But the agency affirmed the debt rating of C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) at Baa2, two notches above the cutoff line between investment and non-investment grade debt. Moody’s cited the giant 3PL’s “disciplined approach to managing its balance sheet and financial leverage.”

The agency also said it believes Robinson’s “strong market position in the U.S. freight brokerage market will continue to drive solid and consistent results despite a difficult operating environment, including flat volumes and weak pricing dynamics.”

The increase in GXO’s rating put the contract logistics provider at a level considered equivalent to the BBB- rating that S&P Global Ratings (NYSE: SPGI) has had on GXO for several years.

However, S&P Global Ratings reduced its outlook on GXO to negative in March 2024 when the company acquired Wincanton last year, a U.K.-based contract logistics provider in that country. The negative outlook remains, which is often a first step toward a downgrade.

By contrast, the new Moody’s rating for GXO comes with a stable outlook. The outlook had been positive, which is often a precursor to an increase in a company’s debt rating.

GXO is a publicly traded company so its finances are no secret. Ratings actions by the agencies for companies that are privately-owned but with publicly-traded debt can offer a window into finances that might not otherwise be available.

GXO’s stock for the past year has been weak, falling about 3.9%. But it has been on a positive run of late with a 3-month increase of about 23.4% and 1-month increase of just under 18%. It was one of the strongest logistics stocks in the second quarter.

(1/4) And that's a wrap! Here are how some of major #trucking, #rail and #logistics stocks performed in the second quarter of 2025. Data per Barchart.



Big winner: $GXO, excluding $ETWO, which is being acquired



Biggest loser: $PAL, excluding pink sheets $RRTS



S&P 500: +11.18% pic.twitter.com/8KOpvOfcpm — John Kingston (@JohnHKingston) June 30, 2025

S&P’s move to take a negative outlook on GXO came when it announced not only the acquisition of Wincanton but also its almost $1 billion financing plan. But Moody’s view, more than a year later, is more positive.

“The upgrade of the senior unsecured rating reflects our expectation that GXO’s financial leverage will remain modest following the successful acquisitions of Wincanton plc in 2024 and Clipper Logistics in 2022,” the agency said. “We also expect the company’s strong and defensible market position within the logistics sector to result in continued strength and resilience in GXO’s operating results.”

GXO’s EBIT margin in the first quarter was just 1.8%, according to Moody’s. (The calculation of EBIT can differ between the company being rated and the agency itself). EBIT is a key figure for ratings agencies, because it provides a benchmark for profitability that can be used to finance debt payments, is expected to rise to 5% within the next 18 to 24 months, Moody’s said, “leading to improved credit metrics despite the prevailing macroeconomic uncertainty.”

Moody’s also said it expects GXO will pursue a “conservative financial policy, including an emphasis on deleveraging and measured shareholder distributions.” GXO does not pay a dividend, but does buy back its own stock. In the first quarter, those buybacks totaled 2.8 million shares, against revenue of about $3 billion. The company’s stock price traded on either side of $40 for most of the quarter.

Acquisitions would be ‘modest’

“We expect GXO’s free cash flow to be used to pay down debt and for modest acquisitions before any shareholder distributions are considered,” Moody’s said.

But most of the Moody’s report supporting its increased rating was focused on the GXO business. The higher rating “reflects its considerable scale and competitive position in the global logistics services market. The company benefits from the ongoing growth of e-commerce and favorable trends in logistics outsourcing by corporations that will continue to support organic growth.”

In a statement released to FreightWaves, GXO’s Chief Financial Officer Baris Oran said the upgrade “is a recognition of the work our team has done to position GXO as a strong leader in the logistics sector, poised for future success. Our diversification – across geographies and verticals – allows our model to be extremely resilient as we provide our customers with unmatched expertise to optimize their supply chains.”

Upgrade comes after a loss

The irony is that the upgrade comes a few months after GXO reported a net loss of $96 million, compared to a net loss of $37 million a year earlier. But its adjusted EBITDA was $163 million, up from $154 million, and for the full year its adjusted EBITDA of $815 million was just under the $824 million recorded in 2023.

Although the Wincaton deal was announced as closed last year, it took until earlier this month for the sale to receive final approval from the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority for the sale to go ahead, with the requirement that Wincaton make some divestments in the grocery sector.

GXO also named Patrick Kelleher as its new CEO as part of that announcement.

A long run at C.H. Robinson

Moody’s affirmation of Baa2 at C.H. Robinson holds its rating on the 3PL that has been in place since at least 2018. S&P Global Ratings has a BBB rating on C.H. Robinson, but it got to that level through a downgrade from May 2024.

C.H. Robinson management has been touting the company’s adoption of AI and other technology as one of the keys to a turnaround that first showed up in the company’s first quarter 2024 earnings, sending the price of its stock soaring.

Moody’s made reference to the changes as a reason for the affirmation of its debt rating. “C.H. Robinson has embraced automation and AI, completing over 3 million shipping tasks through generative AI agents, significantly improving speed and efficiency,” the agency said. “We expect the company to maintain margins, driven by sustained productivity gains from its advanced use of automation and generative AI. Management has emphasized a focus on cost discipline, customer-centric innovation and scalable solutions.”

The Moody’s outlook on C.H. Robinson held at stable. However, that optimism does not derive from any belief that freight market conditions will strengthen. Besides its praise of C.H. Robinson’s embrace of technology, and a strong balance sheet, Moody’s also cited “robust liquidity” at C.H. Robinson that “will be maintained despite difficult market conditions that are likely to continue through 2025.”

An email to C.H. Robinson had not been responded to by publication time.

