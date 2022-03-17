Trucker accused of murdering co-driver

A Florida truck driver was arrested Tuesday on allegations he murdered his co-driver and dumped the body last week along Interstate 65 in Indiana.

Miguel Ibarguren, 44, of Miami, was arrested in Arlington, Texas, where he was tracked by investigators with the Indiana State Police. He is accused of killing Aristides Garcia, 63, of Los Angeles, according to a police report.

The police report did not state the name of the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company that employed both men, but investigators said they believe “that Ibarguren was Garcia’s co-driver for a national trucking company.”

Crews cleaning along I-65 in White County, Indiana, discovered Garcia’s body on March 8. Garcia had been reported missing by his employer on Feb. 3, after his tractor-trailer was located without him.

Investigators ruled the death a homicide but did not provide details. Indiana State Police officials did not return FreightWaves’ requests for information as of press time.

Ibarguren was located in Arlington and was taken into custody with the assistance of the Arlington Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety. He is being held in jail in Arlington, awaiting extradition to Indiana.

Garcia’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover his funeral expenses.

“The Garcia family is going through a hard time and we need your help to give him the goodbye he deserves,” wrote Yazmin Martinez, the GoFundMe organizer.