Trucker Tools adds Loadsure cargo insurance to app

Having surpassed 1 million downloads of its app earlier this year, Trucker Tools is not resting on its laurels. The provider of tools to improve visibility, trip planning and freight matching is now adding one-click cargo insurance coverage.

Trucker Tools is now offering its customers load-specific cargo insurance through Loadsure. Truckers can now access cargo insurance from Loadsure through the Trucker Tools mobile driver app.

“We continually listen to our key constituents – independent truckers and small fleet operators – and respond to their feedback on how to improve the platform,” Prasad Gollapalli, Trucker Tools founder and CEO, said. “Loadsure meets the criteria of a proven, app-based product that has value, is quick and easy for truckers to use and helps them protect profitability by minimizing cargo claims risk.”

One click on the Trucker Tools app puts brokers and truckers into the Loadsure platform, enabling instant quotes for added cargo loss and damage protection plans, including “wraparound” coverage for spot or contract freight, Trucker Tools said.

“Brokers and carriers are often exposed to higher liability with loads that have insufficient coverage relative to their value,” said Johnny McCord, Loadsure’s chief executive, who noted that in today’s capacity-constrained environment, more overflow freight is hitting the spot market where brokers may end up utilizing unfamiliar carriers. “With the simple click of a button, Loadsure’s products add on-demand, per-load cargo insurance that helps reduce risk exposure, saving money and preserving cash flow.”

The Trucker Tools app is used by more than 140,000 truckers and offers:

Smart Capacity predictive freight matching and load visibility, which provides a continually updated list of real-time available loads from brokers, in proximity to the driver, and ranks them with the best load on top, based on driver criteria, availability and preferences.

Book-It-Now, the industry’s first smartphone-based, automated “one-click” booking tool, which enables truckers to accept and confirm offered loads in an automated process with little or no broker intervention.

Automated Load Tracking, which utilizes the embedded GPS capabilities of the driver’s smartphone to provide constantly refreshed shipment in-transit status, with updates as frequent as every 15 minutes.

Digital Document Management, which enables truckers to take a digital image of shipping documents like bills of lading and delivery receipts and transmit them securely into the brokers’ system, speeding payment.

“On-the-road” support features, including real-time cheapest fuel and route optimizer, a truck stop guide, rest areas and overnight parking locator, weigh scales, maintenance shops, ETA calculator and DOT-certified medical facilities.

Ryder (NYSE: R) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) have both integrated the Trucker Tools app into their operations this year. Dave Belter, vice president and general manager of global transportation management solutions for Ryder, said the addition will help its brokerage customers cover more loads and improve tracking, but it will “open the door to more capacity choices for our customers and at competitive pricing.”

“This engagement fully aligns with our strategy of engaging innovative, forward-thinking technology partners that can further enhance our service offerings,” Belter said in a July announcement. “Trucker Tools delivers improved freight transparency and visibility for our shippers and carrier partners, as well as drives efficiencies and reduces costs, all while enhancing service levels through automation.”

Loadsure has announced partnerships with Redwood Logistics and Transship this year. Speaking with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller in July, McCord noted the price quote carriers receive from Loadsure’s platform is transparent.

“Each policy is underwritten using technology,” he said, during May’s FreightWaves LIVE @HOME event. “Because there is no human cost involved with it, the price is true.”

