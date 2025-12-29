Truckers east of I-35 advised to stay home

Staying warm and off the road is better than Ezra

As Winter Storm Ezra intensifies across the central and eastern United States, the freight industry faces a severe threat from high winds that could blow over trailers, disrupting operations and endangering drivers. The storm, which began escalating on Sunday, is unleashing gusts of 50+ mph in parts of the Upper Midwest, with impacts stretching east of Interstate 35, according to real-time data from SONAR Critical Events. SONAR is actively monitoring the situation, providing critical insights to assess and mitigate the storm’s impact on the freight market as conditions worsen.

High winds are a massive hazard for truckers, as their trailers become kites in 40+mph winds.



This can happen on the highway, right next to you as you drive with your family. You can become a victim of a trailer being blown over.



Exercise extra caution this week in highways… https://t.co/fWAw5ufbZo — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) December 29, 2025

High Winds Turn Trailers into Hazards, Urging Drivers to Stay Home

SONAR Critical Events has issued high wind alerts for regions east of I-35, with gusts of 50+ mph reported in the Upper Midwest. The platform is tracking an extratropical cyclone set to impact the U.S. and Canada from 2:00 AM EST on December 29 through 3:00 AM EST on December 30, offering freight operators data to navigate potential market disruptions. Winds exceeding 40 mph pose a critical risk, turning truck trailers into kite-like structures vulnerable to rollovers—especially on highways with dense traffic in the Midwest.