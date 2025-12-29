Truckers east of I-35 advised to stay home

Staying warm and off the road is better than Ezra
As Winter Storm Ezra intensifies across the central and eastern United States, the freight industry faces a severe threat from high winds that could blow over trailers, disrupting operations and endangering drivers. The storm, which began escalating on Sunday, is unleashing gusts of 50+ mph in parts of the Upper Midwest, with impacts stretching east of Interstate 35, according to real-time data from SONAR Critical Events. SONAR is actively monitoring the situation, providing critical insights to assess and mitigate the storm’s impact on the freight market as conditions worsen.
High Winds Turn Trailers into Hazards, Urging Drivers to Stay Home
SONAR Critical Events has issued high wind alerts for regions east of I-35, with gusts of 50+ mph reported in the Upper Midwest. The platform is tracking an extratropical cyclone set to impact the U.S. and Canada from 2:00 AM EST on December 29 through 3:00 AM EST on December 30, offering freight operators data to navigate potential market disruptions. Winds exceeding 40 mph pose a critical risk, turning truck trailers into kite-like structures vulnerable to rollovers—especially on highways with dense traffic in the Midwest.
This hazard threatens not only freight movement but also the safety of drivers and other road users. SONAR’s data highlights “High Road Danger” conditions across states like Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, and the Northeast, as well as Canadian provinces like Ontario and Quebec, where road obstructions, collisions, and closures are already emerging. Truck drivers are strongly urged to stay home if possible to avoid these life-threatening risks as the storm peaks Monday.
SONAR Critical Events: Monitoring Wind Impacts on Freight Stability
SONAR’s real-time monitoring provides a detailed wind forecast to help the freight industry prepare. The latest update includes:
- Wind Gusts: Ranging from 30 to 45 mph, with maxima reaching 50 mph, particularly in the Upper Midwest, where Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has already seen gusts exceeding 65 km/h (40 mph).
- Impact Areas: States east of I-35, including the Great Lakes region and Northeast, are under close watch as SONAR evaluates potential delays and cost increases.
- Market Implications: The combination of strong winds and blowing snow reduces visibility and increases the likelihood of trailer rollovers, potentially driving up insurance costs and shipment delays.
SONAR’s advanced mapping tools enable logistics managers to identify high-risk lanes where staying off the road is the safest option. The platform’s recommendation to avoid driving aligns with efforts to protect drivers and stabilize freight operations during the storm’s height.
Industry Response and Preparedness
Winter Storm Ezra’s rapid intensification has SONAR on high alert, with enhanced collaboration with WeatherOptics delivering hyperlocal wind insights to help carriers adjust schedules and mitigate market instability. SONAR is also tracking lake-effect snow driven by these winds, with potential accumulations up to 60 cm (24 inches) along Lake Superior’s south shore, which could further disrupt cross-border freight from Canada. The focus remains on keeping trailers upright, with drivers encouraged to stay home if their routes fall within these danger zones.
Looking Ahead: SONAR’s Ongoing Analysis Through Tuesday
As the Arctic air mass fueling Ezra interacts with warmer southern air, SONAR predicts the storm’s wind-driven impacts, including trailer rollover risks, will persist through Tuesday. The platform is continuously analyzing high road danger conditions and potential shipment delays affecting tens of millions across the Plains to the Northeast.
Logistics managers should leverage SONAR Critical Events for updates, preparing for extended transit times on east-west routes where crosswinds are most severe. The clear message to truck drivers: stay home if possible to avoid the devastating impact of a trailer blown over by gusts. This real-time intelligence is crucial for optimizing freight market resilience.
FreightWaves will continue to track Winter Storm Ezra’s progression, relying on SONAR’s monitoring to keep the industry informed. With winds threatening to topple trailers across the eastern U.S., safety and strategic planning are paramount. Stay tuned for further developments as the storm unfolds.