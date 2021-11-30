Truckers face high-wind threat sweeping across northern Plains

Truckers in a large part of Montana will face dangerously high winds Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing the risk of rollovers.

The area is stuck between two systems — a low-pressure center to the north in Canada and a high-pressure center to the south in the Great Basin. The pressure difference between the systems is strong enough to produce extreme winds, especially in central and western portions of Big Sky Country.

The National Weather Service has issued high-wind alerts for places such as Great Falls, Havre, Cut Bank and spots in between. Sustained winds, mostly from the west, are forecast to reach 35 to 55 mph, with gusts hitting 60 to 70. In some areas along the Rocky Mountain Front, where the eastern slopes of the Rockies meet the Montana plains, gusts could be as high as 90 to 100 mph.

Here's the scene in Browning this evening.



Winds have frequently been gusting in the 80-100mph range for Browning-East Glacier-Deep Creek areas.



Dangerous travel throughout most of the week for locations immediately east of the Rocky Mtn. Front. #MTwx

📸: Chyana Johnson pic.twitter.com/B6hzcbpZVz — Erik Johnson (@erik_wx) November 29, 2021

Other locations at risk include Marias Pass, Bynum, Choteau, Browning, Heart Butte, Logan Pass, Augusta, Raynesford, Stanford, Cascade, Belt, Hobson, Judith Gap, Big Timber, Harlowton, Lewistown Divide, Chester, Lewistown, Chinook, Harlem and Big Sandy.

The winds will impact drivers on sections of Interstate 15, as well as U.S. Highways 2 and 89. Because dry van and reefer trailers have large surface areas, they behave almost like wind sails. The magnitude of the predicted crosswinds could not only tip over empty trailers or light loads, but they may easily blow over full truckloads of freight.

Light rain and snow may accompany the winds, possibly leading to reduced visibility at times. The threat of excessive winds should fade by Wednesday night.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 15 from Great Falls to the Montana-Canada border.

• U.S. Highway 2 from Summit to Havre.

• U.S. Highway 89 from Lewis and Clark National Park to the Montana-Canada border.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

