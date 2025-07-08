Truckers get emergency relief amid Texas flood crisis

WASHINGTON — FMCSA has declared an emergency due to the deadly flooding in Central Texas that gives truck drivers and trucking companies relief from daily driving time limits.

FMCSA’s declaration, issued on Monday, is in response to a request from the state of Texas for help in restoring essential supplies and services caused by the flood that began on July 3. FMCSA stated that it granted the relief because emergency conditions in the area had not subsided.

The death toll caused by the flood surpassed 100 on Monday as the chances of finding more survivors began to fade, according to news reports.

The emergency order provides relief from Parts 390-399 of FMCSA regulations for commercial trucks that provide direct assistance “incident to the immediate restoration of essential supplies or essential services” in Texas, FMCSA’s declaration states.