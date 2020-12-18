Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Weather and Critical Events

Truckers will hit Northwest snowstorms this weekend (with forecast video)

More than 2 feet of snowfall likely in some spots

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Friday, December 18, 2020
0 133 1 minute read
Tractor-trailers heading down snowy Washington highway.
(Photo: WSDOT)

Now that the nor’easter has moved into the Atlantic, focus shifts to the other side of the country. Truckers will run into periods of heavy snowfall across the region through next Monday or Tuesday.

Several Pacific storm systems will move onshore into the Pacific Northwest over the next several days, producing heavy snowfall and gusty winds in the higher elevations. While the snowfall will be significant enough to cause some disruptions to local and regional supply chains, snow levels will not be low enough to cause major impacts.

The first of several storms, which began Tuesday, is winding down. The next system will get cranking Friday afternoon, fading late Friday night. The next storm will begin by Saturday afternoon, diminishing late Sunday night or Monday.

When all is said and done, snowfall totals will range from 10 to 30 inches at higher elevations. However, more than 30 inches could pile up on the tallest peaks. Lookout and Snoqualmie passes on Interstate 90 are in the potential impact zone, as well as Stevens Pass on U.S. Highway 2. Blowing snow will lead to reduced visibility at times.

Meanwhile, down below, heavy rainfall could cause flooding in some lower elevations along the Interstate 5 and U.S. Highway 101 corridors in Washington,. Look for totals of 2 to 5 inches through early next week, including Seattle. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for these areas.

Other notable weekend weather

Watch out for periods of extremely high winds Friday afternoon through Sunday in Montana. From Browning and Heart Butte along the Rocky Mountain Front, to Helena and Great Falls on Interstate 15, in addition to Havre on U.S. Highway 2, gusts will reach 60 to 70 mph. The risk of rollovers will be elevated, especially for drivers who are deadheading (carrying empty trailers) or hauling light loads.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

