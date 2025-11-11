Trucking carrier sentiment suppressed by weak rate environment and economic uncertainty: Ritchie Bros.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world’s largest auctioneer of heavy equipment and trucks has released sales data that paints a challenging picture for the U.S. trucking industry, as carriers navigate through a weak rate environment and economic uncertainty. Three year old 53′ dry van trailer prices peaked at $48,000 in 2021; now they’re going for less than $20,000. Trailer transaction volume has been driven by bankruptcies, like Yellow—which has flooded the market with low spec trailers in poor condition, depressing prices—and repossessions, where the vast majority of late model trailers up for auction by Ritchie Bros. have banks as sellers.

Ritchie Bros.’ Q3 2025 Transportation Review underscores how these factors have dampened trucking carrier sentiment, impacting supply, demand, and pricing trends across the sector.

(Image: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers)

High truck inventories and almost zero net new orders

The RBA report highlights a stark oversupply challenge facing the industry, particularly in new truck inventories. Historic levels of Class 8 truck inventories, exceeding 90,000 units, have been recorded at dealers, a significant increase from under 50,000 units in late 2021. This glut of available trucks contributes to reduced spot and contract rates, pressuring carriers to reduce their fleets. The report quotes, “The market needs more trucking authorities leaving the market. We need fleet retraction/elimination,” illustrating the pressing need to balance supply with diminished demand.