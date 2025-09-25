Trucking Crisis: Why Regulation Reform Is Urgent

The U.S. trucking industry is facing a crisis of overcapacity, safety lapses and national security risks, exacerbated by decades of deregulation and lax enforcement.

Since March 2018, the number of active for-hire carriers has nearly doubled from 138,000 to 212,000 today, a 54% increase.

According to SONAR’s OTVI index, freight volumes are only 1.2% higher today than March 2018.

This has created a very challenging environment for motor carriers, as the industry has attracted a lot of new participants, flooding the market with carriers.While many carriers have improved their safety records over the past decade, some of the new carriers have not. These motor carriers operate without regard to the safety, financial and risk management profiles necessary to be successful, placing shippers, brokers and the public at significant risk. There are numerous reports of carriers that have a significant problem—whether it is an accident, violation or financial distress—that leads to the shuttering of their operating authority, only to reopen under a new authority and name. Nothing changes—the same trucks, drivers, office and systems, just using a different name.These chameleon carriers plague the industry because the FMCSA has been unable to address the root cause: It is easier to register a motor carrier and be granted authority than it is to buy an airline ticket.The trucking industry is currently facing the worst operating environment in history, and the flood of capacity is the primary cause. With operating costs up over 50% in the past decade (and rates flat), high-quality motor carriers are facing an extinction-level event.