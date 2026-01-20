Trucking market holds up in January

The typical January doldrums—a hangover from the frenetic November and December, when retailers rapidly replenish their inventories to maximize holiday sales—have stayed away from spoiling the U.S. trucking market so far.

(Chart: SONAR. For more information about SONAR, click here)

Tender rejections, as measured by STRI.USA, remain at 9.97%, meaning that nearly one out of every ten truckload shipments tendered to a carrier is being rejected for lack of capacity or better rates elsewhere on the spot market. That’s a level higher than any experienced by the trucking industry in all of 2025, 2024, or 2023, and only matched in 2022 during the rapid come-down from COVID highs. Carriers are still rejecting enough freight to cause problems for shippers’ routing guides and put upward pressure on spot rates.

Truckload spot rates are also remaining elevated at $2.62/mile, inclusive of fuel. Rates have come down from their absolute peak at $2.76 on December 30, but they appear to be staying higher for longer, indicating that the trucking market’s balance of supply and demand is still healthy.