Trucking stocks tumble, but Citi sees opportunity in chaos

Citi’s transportation analysts have released a report suggesting that the recent sell-off in trucking stocks may be overblown, driven by investors’ overreactions to sharp declines in trucking spot rates. The report highlights key factors and trends shaping the sector.

Truckload spot rates have plummeted in early 2025, erasing gains from late 2024. While this drop partly reflects seasonal norms, its magnitude has exceeded investor expectations, fueled by excess capacity and soft demand in the trucking market.

These findings align with insights from Craig Fuller and Zach Strickland on the latest State of Freight broadcast. They noted that spot rates have fallen more sharply than historical patterns suggest, attributing the decline to weather disruptions and policy uncertainty.

Citi sees signs of market stabilization, with excess capacity shrinking—a recurring theme on State of Freight—though challenges persist. The report warns that weaker consumer spending and sluggish industrial output could delay a rate recovery. Despite progress from the “Great Freight Recession,” a broader economic slowdown might stall recent gains.



