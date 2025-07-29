Trucking welcomes FMCSA’s deregulation push

WASHINGTON — Trucking has welcomed FMCSA’s effort to strip away regulatory red tape aimed at easing compliance burdens for motor carriers based on comments filed with the agency.

Among a slate of 18 deregulatory actions taken by FMCSA in May were several that had the potential to be particularly helpful for carriers – without compromising safety – including a proposed rule to rescind a requirement that a truck driver’s electronic logging device (ELD) operator’s manual be kept inside the truck.

“There is no readily apparent benefit to continuing to require that the users’ manual be in the [truck]” FMCSA stated in the proposal, and most of those commenting on it agreed.

“Removing the manual-carry requirement reduces clutter in the vehicle cab, simplifies compliance audits, and allows fuel marketers to focus training efforts on ensuring their drivers are proficient in using ELDs – not in maintaining duplicative documentation,” commented Rob Underwood, president of the Energy Marketers of America (EMA), whose members operate tank trucks that transport much of the country’s retail motor and heating fuel products.