Truckload leader Ward stepping down; successor search begins

With Jim Ward stepping down as president of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the organization is making it transparent what it wants in a successor.

TCA on Friday announced Ward’s retirement, which the organization said would take place “in the coming months.” No firm date was disclosed.

Ward had an unusual entry into the job of TCA President in 2022. He was chairman of TCA when his predecessor John Lyboldt announced his plans to retire on April 1 of that year. A trade association chairman or chairwoman generally comes out of the industry the group serves, and remains in their day job while taking on the tasks of chair. The current TCA chair is Karen Smerchek, who is also the president of Wisconsin’s Veriha Trucking.