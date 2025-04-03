Truckload volumes and bond yields say recession, not inflation, the bigger risk

The U.S. economy finds itself at a crossroads following President Donald Trump’s dramatic announcement of sweeping new tariffs on imports. While some economists fear the tariffs could stoke inflation, key economic indicators – including bond yields and truckload volumes – are flashing warning signs that a recession from suppressed consumer demand and business activity may be the more pressing concern for policymakers and investors alike.

On Wednesday, Trump unveiled what he called “the steepest American tariffs in a century,” imposing a minimum 10% duty on all exports to the U.S. Additionally, the administration slapped even higher tariffs on some 60 nations identified as having large trade imbalances with the United States. The scale and scope of these new trade barriers caught many off guard, with economists warning they could easily knock 1% to 1.5% off U.S. GDP growth and send goods prices through the roof.

But rather than sparking fears of runaway inflation from higher import prices, the bond market is signaling deep concern about economic growth prospects. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note plummeted below 4% on Thursday for the first time since October, dropping as much as 13 basis points in a single day.

This precipitous fall in yields reflects a flight to safety among investors suddenly worried about recession risks. When economic uncertainty spikes, traders often pile into government bonds, driving up prices and pushing yields lower. The fact that 10-year yields have fallen this sharply suggests bond traders see a higher likelihood of economic contraction than of persistent inflation.



