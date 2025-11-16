Truckload’s value in critical lane is on the rise despite weak demand

Chart of the Week: Truckload spot and contract rates, Intermodal contract rates – Los Angeles to Chicago SONAR: Spot Contract Rates, IMCRPM.LAXCHI

Long-term contract rates (purple) from Los Angeles to Chicago have increased nearly 32% over the past two years, according to SONAR’s invoice data. In contrast, the same dataset shows a 10% decline in intermodal rates (orange) over that period. Truckload spot rates (green) on this lane have become increasingly volatile but have also risen overall. The widening gap between truckload and intermodal pricing suggests that shippers continue to place a high value on truckload service, even as the cheaper intermodal option gains share.

The Los Angeles–Chicago lane is a vital artery in domestic supply chain networks. It is one of the most heavily trafficked transcontinental lanes in the country, fed by goods arriving from Asia through the Southern California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Over the past 30 years, many companies have built warehouses in this region to stage freight before moving it deeper into the country for fulfillment. Both BNSF and Union Pacific operate major railheads here, giving importers relatively easy access to move goods inland by rail.