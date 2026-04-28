TruckSmarter Partners with SONAR To Deliver TRAC Spot Rates For Motor Carriers

TruckSmarter is taking the freight industry into the future with the launch of Dispatch, combining AI capabilities into the industry’s first chat-based interface built specifically for freight. Now, truck drivers can eliminate hours scrolling through traditional load boards. Instead, drivers can ask anything to find loads, deploy agents to execute actions, such as a bidding and booking, and even schedule workflows so they never miss an opportunity.

“Freight markets work better when all participants have access to the same quality of information. Bringing SONAR’s TRAC Spot Rate data into TruckSmarter’s Dispatch platform is a step toward a more transparent, efficient spot market, and that’s good for carriers, brokers, and shippers alike”, Craig Fuller, CEO, FreightWaves SONAR.

By integrating SONAR, Dispatch now empowers truck drivers to better understand current market conditions. SONAR’s TRAC data provides critical market intelligence and rate assessment tools that allow users to compare spot market rates in real-time. While analysts at freight brokerages and shippers have primarily used this intelligence, it is now seamlessly accessible to the 500K+ carriers on TruckSmarter’s platform.

“TruckSmarter was built to give independent truck drivers the tools typically reserved for the largest of enterprises. With SONAR, we’re bringing best in class market data into the interface of the future. Carriers will now have SONARs data woven into every load opportunity, route plan and more–all in a single prompt”, Dan Kao, CEO, TruckSmarter.

Through this partnership, TruckSmarter weaves SONAR’s data into conversations that help carriers evaluate loads, plan routes, and grow their business. This integration ensures that drivers have all the actionable data they need to navigate the market and negotiate effectively right at their fingertips. About TruckSmarter: TruckSmarter is a leading trucking software company offering a range of services tailored to the needs of owner operators and small carriers. Our free loadboard helps find the best loads, while our fuel discount program saves costs at hundreds of truck stops. We provide factoring services at a flat fee of 2% and offer banking solutions designed specifically for truck drivers. About SONAR: SONAR is the leading provider of real time, multi-modal, global supply chain data. Pairing market insights with context to inform supply chain professionals on market trends, relevant research and advanced analytics.