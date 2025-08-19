Truckstop.com acquires Denim for AI-driven invoice solutions

Boise, Idaho-based freight technology company truckstop.com announced Tuesday that it has acquired Denim, a transportation-focused financial tech business and factoring service that automates invoicing.

The strategic acquisition will help both carriers and brokers better manage and increase security for their businesses while also reducing time-to-cash and optimizing back-office processes, according to a truckstop.com news release.

Denim’s significant investments in AI and automation technology can help carriers and brokers process 75% of payments in under one minute. This combined with truckstop.com’s expansive freight matching and carrier identity solutions aims to enhance operational stability for businesses.

With both Truckstop’s non-recourse factoring and Denim’s recourse factoring product, customers will have access to faster payment options along with modernized service and more flexible pricing.